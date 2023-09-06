Home

Maharashtra Bank Holiday 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi Leave on September 19 | Check Other Dates Here

Mumbai: Maharashtra is listed amongst the top industrialised states in the country. Mumbai, which is the capital of the state, attracts migrants from all over India, due to the job opportunities the city offers. The state is India’s second-most populous state and third-largest state by area. Bank holidays in Maharashtra include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Gudi Padwa, and Maharashtra Day.

Here in this article, we have listed the bank holidays for the month of September in Maharashtra:

September 09: Saturday | Second Saturday

September 19: Tuesday | Ganesh Chaturthi

September 23: Saturday | Fourth Saturday

September 28: Thursday| Id-E-Milad

Bank Holidays In Maharashtra For The Month of October, November And December

October 02 | Monday | Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 14| Second Saturday

October 24 | Tuesday | Dasara

October 28 Saturday| Fourth Saturday

November 11| Saturday Second | Saturday

November 12 | Sunday | Deepavali / Diwali

November 12 | Sunday | Diwali Amavasaya

November 25 | Saturday | Fourth Saturday

November 27 | Monday | Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 09 | Saturday | Second Saturday

December 23 | Saturday | Fourth Saturday

December 25 | Monday | Christmas

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, people who celebrate this festival and worship God Ganesha for wealth and prosperity. On this day, you would use Lord Ganesha to celebrate this day by worshipping Ganesha.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is falling on 19 September 2023. The Muhurat of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin from 12:39 PM to 8:43 PM. Ganesh Chaturthi which is on Purnima and celebrated every year is a prominent Hindu holiday.

