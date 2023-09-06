By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Maharashtra Bank Holiday 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi Leave on September 19 | Check Other Dates Here
Mumbai: Maharashtra is listed amongst the top industrialised states in the country. Mumbai, which is the capital of the state, attracts migrants from all over India, due to the job opportunities the city offers. The state is India’s second-most populous state and third-largest state by area. Bank holidays in Maharashtra include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Gudi Padwa, and Maharashtra Day.
Here in this article, we have listed the bank holidays for the month of September in Maharashtra:
- September 09: Saturday | Second Saturday
- September 19: Tuesday | Ganesh Chaturthi
- September 23: Saturday | Fourth Saturday
- September 28: Thursday| Id-E-Milad
Bank Holidays In Maharashtra For The Month of October, November And December
- October 02 | Monday | Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
- October 14| Second Saturday
- October 24 | Tuesday | Dasara
- October 28 Saturday| Fourth Saturday
- November 11| Saturday Second | Saturday
- November 12 | Sunday | Deepavali / Diwali
- November 12 | Sunday | Diwali Amavasaya
- November 25 | Saturday | Fourth Saturday
- November 27 | Monday | Guru Nanak Jayanti
- December 09 | Saturday | Second Saturday
- December 23 | Saturday | Fourth Saturday
- December 25 | Monday | Christmas
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, people who celebrate this festival and worship God Ganesha for wealth and prosperity. On this day, you would use Lord Ganesha to celebrate this day by worshipping Ganesha.
This year Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is falling on 19 September 2023. The Muhurat of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin from 12:39 PM to 8:43 PM. Ganesh Chaturthi which is on Purnima and celebrated every year is a prominent Hindu holiday.
