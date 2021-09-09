Bank Holiday Alert: Bank customers alert! It is a long weekend for banks in Maharashtra as all banks will remain closed on Friday, 10 September 2021, in Maharashtra on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Following that is the second Saturday of the month. As a result, customers are requested to get their banking needs prioritised today as all banks in Maharashtra will remain closed for three days straight from tomorrow.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi: Karnataka Congress Urges State Govt to Withdraw Restrictions on Height of Idols

Apart from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Chaturthi Paksha/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata in several other cities for the next three days.

These include Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji. On September 11, the banks will remain shut due to Second Saturday.

Full list of Maharashtra Banks Holidays in September 2021

Date Bank Holiday Name Day 5 September Weekly Off Sunday 10 September Ganesh Chaturthi Friday 11 September Second Saturday/ Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2) Saturday 12 September Weekly Off Sunday 19 September Weekly Off Sunday 25 September Fourth Saturday Saturday 26 September Weekly Off Sunday