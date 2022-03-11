Maharashtra Budget 2022: Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the legislature today. The minister announced various steps for farmers’ relief. In the third budget of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the government decided to increase subsidies for farmers.Also Read - Maharashtra Budget 2022: Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi To Present State Budget Today. Follow For LIVE Updates Here

Apart from this, he also announced that the physical assets, especially land and buildings, of the Land Development Banks in the state will be used by the state government for the time being. The arrears worth Rs 964 crore have been announced to be waived. Also Read - Maharashtra Eases Covid Restrictions; Cinemas to Function at 100 Per Cent Capacity in 14 Districts

Major Announcements For Farmers In Maharashtra Budget 2022