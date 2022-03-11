Maharashtra Budget 2022: Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the legislature today. The minister announced various steps for farmers’ relief. In the third budget of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the government decided to increase subsidies for farmers.Also Read - Maharashtra Budget 2022: Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi To Present State Budget Today. Follow For LIVE Updates Here
Apart from this, he also announced that the physical assets, especially land and buildings, of the Land Development Banks in the state will be used by the state government for the time being. The arrears worth Rs 964 crore have been announced to be waived. Also Read - Maharashtra Eases Covid Restrictions; Cinemas to Function at 100 Per Cent Capacity in 14 Districts
Major Announcements For Farmers In Maharashtra Budget 2022
Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Punjabi Actor in Centre of Farm Protest At Red Fort, Dies in Accident; CM Channi Expresses Grief
- More subsidies are to be given for the welfare of farmers.
- A provision of Rs. 13,252 crore has been made to the Water Resources Department.
- Grant of Rs. 75,000 announced for farmers.
- MVA announced to set up Balasaheb Thackeray Agricultural Research Center in Hingoli.
- An extra incentive of Rs 50,000 for the farmers who repay their loans on time.
- 104 irrigation projects to be completed in two years.
- 50 crore fund announced for Konkan and Parbhani Agricultural University.
- 11 projects will be completed from the Prime Minister’s Irrigation Scheme.
- Three mobile laboratories in the state to be set up to increase the productivity of native cows and bullocks
- 60 thousand agricultural pumps will be provided with electricity this year
- Orchards to be set up on an area of one lakh hectares