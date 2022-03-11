Maharashtra Budget: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi (MVA) will present the state budget today. Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will table the budget in the state assembly at 1 PM today. This is the second budget of MVA. The state presented Maharashtra Economic Survey for the year 2021-22 yesterday. The budget is important as the state will undergo municipal elections in the next six months. The public will keep a keen eye on the Maharashtra Budget.Also Read - Maharashtra Eases Covid Restrictions; Cinemas to Function at 100 Per Cent Capacity in 14 Districts

Maharashtra Budget 2022: Follow For Live Maharashtra Budget 2022 Updates:

Live Updates

  • 1:02 PM IST

    Ahead of Budget, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said that the poll results of five state assemblies, announced yesterday, were unexpected. Congress lost badly, he added.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    Maharashtra Economic Survey on Covid-19 Vaccination-

    -Till February 17, 2022, as many as 6.48 crore people in the 18 years and above age category had been vaccinated.
    -0.45 crore children in the 15 to 18 age group have been vaccinated
    -0.14 crore people had also taken the precautionary dose.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    Maharashtra Economic Survey on Covid-19 Pandemic-

    -Maharashtra recorded a total of 71.70 lakh COVID-19 cases till January 15, 2022.
    -At least 67.60 lakh people have recovered from the infection and the recovery rate stood at 94.3 per cent.
    As many as 1.42 lakh people have reportedly died of Covid-19 in Maharashtra till date.
    -The fatality rate was 2 per cent.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    The survey also stated that the average share of the state in the national GDP is the highest in the country at 14.2 per cent.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Per Capita Income as per Maharashtra Economic Survey 2022-

    The per capita income is expected to fall to Rs 1,93,121 in 2021-22 from Rs 1,96,100 in 2019-20.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    Maharashtra Economic Survey 2022-

    -Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow by 12.1 per cent in 2021-22, with agriculture and allied activities by 4.4 per cent, industries by 11.9 per cent and the services sector by 13.5 per cent.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    All eyes on the Maharashtra Government as Finance Minister Ajit Pawar all set to table budget at 1 PM today