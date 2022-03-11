Maharashtra Budget: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi (MVA) will present the state budget today. Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will table the budget in the state assembly at 1 PM today. This is the second budget of MVA. The state presented Maharashtra Economic Survey for the year 2021-22 yesterday. The budget is important as the state will undergo municipal elections in the next six months. The public will keep a keen eye on the Maharashtra Budget.Also Read - Maharashtra Eases Covid Restrictions; Cinemas to Function at 100 Per Cent Capacity in 14 Districts

Maharashtra Budget 2022: Follow For Live Maharashtra Budget 2022 Updates: