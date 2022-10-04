Mumbai: Come Diwali, the ration card holders in Maharashtra will get grocery package at Rs 100 for the festive occasion. The development comes as the state cabinet on Tuesday took the decision to provide a package of groceries at Rs 100 to holders of the ration card in the state for the upcoming Diwali festival. The package will contain 1 kg of rawa (sooji), groundnuts, edible oil and yellow lentils.Also Read - RBI’s Next Repo Rate Hike Expected To Be 35 Bps To 6.25%

"There are 1.70 crore families or seven crore people who have ration cards and are eligible to buy foodgrains from state-run fair price shops," the state government said.

The proposal was moved by the Department of Food and Civil Supply and Consumer Protection.

Retail inflation at 7 per cent

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s consumer price index, the country’s retail inflation rate is 7 per cent. Against this backdrop, the state government’s decision to offer essential items at subsidised rates will enable the economically-weaker sections to prepare snacks and sweets for Diwali using the package of groceries.

Notably, many civic and local governing bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in the state are due for elections in the coming months.

Big help for economically weak people

