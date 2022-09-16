Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)has cancelled the manufacturing license of Johnson’s Baby powder of John’s and Johnson’s Pvt. Ltd. Mulund. The FDA took this step after the samples drawn at Pune and Nashik were declared of sub standard quality by the government. Also, a show cause notice has been issued to the firm under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940. Instructions have also been issued to recall the stock of the said product from the market.Also Read - Father Preserves Daughter's Body In Salt Pit For 44 Days Demanding 'Truth' For 'Rape, Murder'

As per the statement, the pH value in the samples was found beyond the mandated level and hence declared as, "Not as Standard Quality." The government released a statement saying that "the sample does not simply with IS 5339: 2004 (Second Revision Amendment No 3) Specification for the Skin powder for infants in the test pH."

The firm did not accept the FDA's test report and challenged it in the court, petitioning that samples be sent to the referral laboratory i.e Central Drugs Laboratory Govt., of India, Kolkata. The Director CDL, Kolkata also confirmed the report of Maharashtra FDA and issued final conclusive report stating that the sample does not conform to IS5339 : 2004 with respect to the test for pH.

In the last month, Johnsonand Johnson had decided to stop the sale of their talc-based baby powder globally in 2023 and move to cornstarch-based baby portfolio.