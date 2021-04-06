Mumbai: In the wake of the night curfew imposed in Maharashtra, Zomato and Swiggy on Tuesday said they are not taking orders after 8 PM in the state following the state government’s announcement of a stricter lockdown. Issuing notification to users, the two food delivery apps urged the customers to place their orders before 8 PM on Monday. In Mumbai, the Zomato and Swiggy users also received such messages from the food delivery apps saying the food delivery services weren’t accepting orders after 8 PM. Both Zomato and Swiggy have started showing in-app messages after 8 PM in Mumbai that they are not accepting orders. “We’re currently not accepting orders online. We’ll be back soon,” Zomato’s message reads. On the other hand, Swiggy app says, “We are not delivering here at the moment!” Also Read - Delhi Metro, DTC Buses To Run Within Stipulated Time For Essential Services During Night Curfew

The development comes after Maharashtra government issued new lockdown guidelines as daily cases in the state have breached the 47,000 mark. In Mumbai, daily cases crossed 11,000 on Sunday. Also Read - Delhi Night Curfew: Who Needs E-Pass, Who Is Exempted & How To Get E Pass In Delhi

Along with strict measures, the Maharashtra government also announced a night curfew every day and a total lockdown over the weekends. As per updates, the night curfew will continue from 8 PM till 7 AM. Notably, Zomato and Swiggy are both acting on government orders. The new order will be into effect till April 30. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Fans Troll Kishwer Merchant For 'Bullying' Her Over Not Wearing Face Mask, Latter Hits Out

Issuing an order, the state government said, take-away orders, parcels, and home delivery services will only be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM from Monday to Friday. “On weekends, only home delivery services shall be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup,” the order stated.

The Maharashtra government said except the essential services shops, medical shops and grocery shops, all other shops, markets and shopping malls will be closed till April 30.