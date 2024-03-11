Home

Maharashtra Makes Name Of Mother Mandatory On all Govt Documents Including Birth certificates, School Documents; Check Details

The Maharashtra cabinet has decided that the name of the mother will be mandatory on all govt documents like Birth certificates, school documents, property documents, Aadhar cards, and PAN cards.

Mumbai: Starting from May 1, 2024, the Maharashtra government has declared a mandatory rule, which is essentially a big leap towards gender equality. Going forward, every piece of official documentation must rightfully include the mother’s name. Spanning across multiple official documents, this rule impacts birth certificates, school records, property papers, as well as Aadhar and PAN cards.

(More details awaited)

