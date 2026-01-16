Home

Good news for Mumbaikars! Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link nears completion, Travel time to reduce by...

The long-awaited Mumbai–Pune Expressway missing link is nearing completion, promising faster travel, improved safety, and smoother journeys by bypassing the congested Khandala ghat section.

The wait is finally over for commuters traveling between Maharashtra’s twin cities of Mumbai and Pune. The Express Highway’s long-awaited missing link is nearing completion and is slated to open by March-end next year.

Officials have announced that Maharashtra’s missing link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is nearing completion. Maharashtra Expressways Industrial Development Corporation (MEIDC) officials said upon completion in March-2026, commuters would save up to 30 minutes.

This highly anticipated section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will change daily commutes on India’s one of the busiest expressways.

Completion of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway’s ‘missing link’ section will provide much-needed relief to daily commuters.

Removing congestion and uncertainty from commutes

Slated to be completed by March-end 2026, the new stretch will bypass the Khandala ghat section infamous for its steep inclines, traffic snarls, and bottlenecks. Mumbai-Pune commuters won’t have to take the existing snake-like existing route uphill through the Khandala ghat section between Lonavala and Khadala anymore.

The additional 13.3-km will not just reduce the distance between points A and B but will do so over far safer and newer infrastructure. The missing link will comprise state-of-the-art tunnels and bridges expected to reduce accidents in the ghat section that sees heavy traffic during peak hours and the monsoon season.

The missing link runs between Kasarvati and Ambivli of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

MEIDC officials claimed that the new stretch running through the Sahyadris will sport kilometers-long tunnels and elevated viaducts that would tackle the harsh Western Ghats’ terrain and weather. Meaning commuters driving through it would reach their destinations faster and safer than before.

A smoother ride will translate into predictable commute times

Officials familiar with the project said that upon opening, missing link of Mumbai-Pune Expressway will provide much-needed predictability to commutes for truck drivers, business travelers, and weekend tourists who use the expressway.

Helping Maharashtra stay ahead in business and lifestyle Commuters on Mumbai’s Pune Expressway can now look forward to weekends

Less time on the road also means shorter commutes and vehicles burning less fuel. Not to mention how happier daily commuters can stimulate local economies and improve trade between Mumbai and Pune and other satellite cities on the expressway. MEIDC’s Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Devendra Fadnavis recently told reporters that we are leaving no stone unturned to complete the project by March next year.”

Fadnavis further added that rigorous safety assessments will be conducted before opening the link to traffic.”

