New Delhi: On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2022 in India, banks across various states will remain closed. Unlike the national holidays, when banks across the country stay closed, on occasions like mahashivratri, only a few states declare holiday for the banks.Also Read - Breaking: Bank Of Russia Raises Key Interest Rate To 20 Per Cent, Highest Since 2003
Maha Shivratri Significance: Mahashivratri holds significance in the Hindu culture. It is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva and his wife Goddess Parvati. Mahashivratri is celebrated as the night of their marriage. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut For 13 Days in March. Check Full List Here
Banks In Which States Will Remain Closed On Mahashivratri 2022?
Also Read - PNB Customers Alert! Bank Cuts Savings Interest Rates Further. Check New Rates Here
- Maharashtra: The state has declared a state holiday on March 1, 2022. The festival holds a special significance in Maharashtra.
- Tamil Nadu: The state observes the day with celebrations. According to a report by News18, devotees of Lord Shiva walk 14 km barefoot to the Annamalaiyar Temple on this day. The banks in Tamil Nadu will also remain closed tomorrow.
- Andhra Pradesh: In AP, various rallies are held across the states, according to the report, to observe the day. The banks will remain closed in this state too.
- Telangana: In Telangana too, just like Andhra Pradesh, rallies are held.
- Himachal Pradesh: In Mandi, the famous Mandi Fair is held on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The banks across the state are closed on this day.
- Punjab: The banks in Punjab will be closed tomorrow. Various Shobha Yatras are organised in the state on this day, according to News18.
- Gujarat: In this state, people believe that Lord Shiva comes to take a bath in the Mrugi Kund. Thus the banks will be closed in this state too.
- Except for the above-mentioned states, the banks will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and some districts of Madhya Pradesh.