New Delhi: On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2022 in India, banks across various states will remain closed. Unlike the national holidays, when banks across the country stay closed, on occasions like mahashivratri, only a few states declare holiday for the banks.Also Read - Breaking: Bank Of Russia Raises Key Interest Rate To 20 Per Cent, Highest Since 2003

Maha Shivratri Significance: Mahashivratri holds significance in the Hindu culture. It is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva and his wife Goddess Parvati. Mahashivratri is celebrated as the night of their marriage. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut For 13 Days in March. Check Full List Here

Banks In Which States Will Remain Closed On Mahashivratri 2022?