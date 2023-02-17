Mahashivratri 2023: Banks Will Remain Closed In Few Cities Tomorrow | Check Complete List Here

Home

Mahashivratri 2023: Bank holidays are declared as per RBI guidelines. Some are gazetted holidays while some are state specific ones too. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, on February 18, banks will remain closed in several cities.

Bank Holidays In THESE Cities On Mahashivratri 2023

Ahmedabad

Belapur

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Bhubaneshwar

Dehradun

Hyderabad (AP and Telangana)

Jammu,

Kanpur

Kochi

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

Raipur

Ranchi

Shimla

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram.

Mahashivratri 2023

The Mahashivratri, happens only once every year, in February/March. It is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

Bank Holidays Remaining In February

February 20: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl on account of ‘State Day’

February 21 : Banks will remain close in Gangtok due to Losar. Losar is the Tibetan New Year which falls in the month of February and is likewise celebrated by inviting friends and relatives for family gatherings.

February 25: Fourth Saturday – Banks will remain closed across the country.

February 26: Sunday – Banks will remain closed across the count

