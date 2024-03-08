Home

Business

Mahashivratri Bank Holiday Today: Banks to Remain Shut in These States, Check Full List Here

Mahashivratri Bank Holiday Today: Banks to Remain Shut in These States, Check Full List Here

Because of the Mahashivratri, banks will be closed in all states except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.

Bank Holiday: Bank customers who are planning to visit bank branches on these three must revise their plan and make it accordingly.

Mahashivratri Bank Holiday: Banks in several cities will remain shut on Friday on account of Mahashivratri. Interestingly, it will be a three-day extended holiday for the bank customers as the second Saturday and Sunday will follow the March 8 holiday. Bank customers who are planning to visit bank branches on these three must revise their plan and make it accordingly.

Because of the Mahashivratri, banks will be closed in all states except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.

As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will remain shut for at least 14 days in total in March 2024. These holidays include public holidays, regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Notably, some holidays are there as per the local customs of different regions in the country and will vary from state to state.

List of Bank Holidays in March 2024

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

List of State Holidays

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

Regular Bank Holiday

Every Second Saturday (March 9)

Every Fourth Saturday (March 23)

Sundays: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Internet Banking Available For Customers

Even as the banks will remain shut on these occasions, however, the internet banking will continue to function as usual. SBI Yono App and other banking apps will continue to operate and hence, bank customers can run their banking operations online.

Bank Holidays List

Every year, the RBI releases the list of bank holidays based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. From time to time, the RBI communicates its holiday list to various banks and also updates details on its official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.