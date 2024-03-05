Home

Mahashivratri Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Shut On March 8 In These Cities, Check Full List Here

Mahashivratri Bank Holidays: The cities where banks will be closed on March 8 include Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi.

Bank Holiday on Mahashivratri

Bank Holiday Alert: While banks are generally closed on public holidays, some banks are closed on state-specific-specific holidays. As per the RBI holiday calendar, banks are closed across the country on gazetted holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. However, on festivals like Mahashivratri bank holidays are state-centric.

Mahashivratri will be observed on March 8, followed by Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29 – all these occasions are observed as national holidays. In the meantime, Bihar observes state-specific holidays, including Bihar Diwas on March 22, and Yaosang’s second day/Holi on March 26 and 27.

For the month of March 2024, banks across India will be closed for 14 days as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.

Bank Holidays In March 2024

In March 2024, banks will be closed on the occasion of Chapchar Kut, /Sivarathri, Bihar Divas, Holi (Second Day) – Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi, Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi, Holi, Good Friday.

Banks will be shut on March 8 on account of Mahashivratri, followed by second Saturday and Sunday. The holiday will be observed in other states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu- Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Mahashivratri Bank Holidays:

All states in the country including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, will celebrate Mahashivratri.

The cities where banks will be closed include Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mahashivratri 2024

The Mahashivratri is observed only once every year, in February/March. This occasion is considered auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance.

