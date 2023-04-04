Home

Business

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Comes Into Effect: How To Invest, Interest Rates, Premature Closure Charges & More

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Comes Into Effect: How To Invest, Interest Rates, Premature Closure Charges & More

The deposits made under Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will receive an interest rate of 7.50 per cent annually. The interest will be compounded quarterly and credited to the account.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Invest Rs 2 Lakh, Earn 7.5% Interest (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for female investors in Union Budget 2023. This is a one-time, short-term savings plan that will be available for two years. The scheme has been specially designed to encourage investments from women.

Recently, the government said that the scheme has now been made available across 1.59 lakh post offices. Through a gazette notification on 31 March 2023, the government has made the scheme come into effect.

You may like to read

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Who Can Open An Account?

A woman herself can open an account under Maha Samma Savings, or in case of a minor girl, the guardian can open on behalf of her. Women investors have to fill Form – I, on or before the 31st March, 2025.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Limit

The minimum amount that needs to be invested in Mahila Samman Savings Cerificate is Rs 1000. The maximum investment limit allowed in Rs 2 lakh.

Interest Rate Under Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

The deposits made under Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will receive an interest rate of 7.50 per cent annually. The interest will be compounded quarterly and credited to the account.

“The interest payable to the account holder in respect of any account opened or deposit made which is not in consonance with the provisions of this Scheme shall be payable at the rate applicable to the Post Office Savings Account,” said the finance ministry notification.

Payment on Maturity

Deposits under Mahila Samman Savings scheme will mature within two years from the date of deposit, and the account holder can receive the balance by submitting an application in Form-2 to the accounts office at that time.

A fraction of a rupee will be rounded up to the closest rupee when determining the maturity value. For this calculation, any sum that is fifty paisa or greater counts as one rupee, while any amount that is less than fifty paisa is not considered.

When Can You Withdraw Money From Account Under Mahila Samma Savings Certificate

An account holder can withdraw a maximum of 40 per cent of the balance by submitting a Form-3 application after the first year from the date of account opening.

Premature closure of account

The account shall not be closed before maturity except in certain scenarios as explained below.

On the death of the account holder

If the post office or the bank in question comes to a conclusion that the operation of the account is putting the account holder through undue hardship due to extreme compassionate circumstances, such as medical support for the account holder’s life-threatening illnesses or the death of the guardian, it may, after thorough documentation, by order and for reasons that will be documented in writing, permit the account to be prematurely closed.

In case of a premature closure of an account, interest on principal amount shall be payable at the rate applicable to the Scheme for which the account has been held.

Apart from that, premature closure of an account will be allowed any time six months from the date of account opening for any reason other than those listed, in which case the balance that was previously in the account would only be eligible for interest at a rate that was 2 per cent lower than the rate specified in this Scheme.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.