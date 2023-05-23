Home

Business

Major Data Breach At Zivame, Personal Info Of 1.5 Million Customers Up For Sale: Report

Major Data Breach At Zivame, Personal Info Of 1.5 Million Customers Up For Sale: Report

The same hacker group had previously too engaged in illicit activities. Earlier, they had allegedly sold 7.1 million LinkedIn profile data and 1.21 million Rentomojo (furniture renting start-up) data, the report added,

Major Data Breach At Zivame, Personal Info Of 1.5 Million Customers Up For Sale: Report (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Online lingerie retailer Zivame has fallen prey to a significant data breach resulting in an auctioning of the personal information of 1.5 million customers, said a report by India Today. It says that the India Today Open Source Intelligence team (OSINT) has spoken to one of the entities claiming to possess the alleged data and willing to sell it for $500 in cryptocurrencies.

Zivame is one of the most popular destinations for women’s clothing especially when it comes to lingerie, and other underwear. The report added that the data that has been hacked, and personal information up for sale includes name, email, phone number, and physical address of customers, mostly women.

You may like to read

How the Hacking Was Confirmed

Disguising as a potential customer, India Today’s OSINT team had reached out to the seller (of the data) through messaging platform Telegram. In order to transfer 1.5 million Zivame user data, the seller sough $500 in cryptocurrency.

Trending Now

As per the report, the seller had emphasised that this data was not publicly available. It said he/she also shared a sample dataset of over 1,500 users, containing their names, addresses, and contact details. Unsurprisingly, the seller also insisted on receiving payment only in cryptocurrency, the report added.

The OSINT team further went ahead to verify the sample data by speaking to a few customers. They confirmed that their names and details were correct and they were indeed customers of Zivame. The veracity of the sample data has thus been verified.

Not For The First Time

The same hacker group had previously too engaged in illicit activities. Earlier, they had allegedly sold 7.1 million LinkedIn profile data and 1.21 million Rentomojo (furniture renting start-up) data, the report added,

Some users on social media have raised the issue of user data put on sale online but the company has not yet responded to these posts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES