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Major economic crisis looms as 600 million barrels of oil wasted due to Iran war; Asia, Europe, US staring into tougher times

Major economic crisis looms as 600 million barrels of oil wasted due to Iran war; Asia, Europe, US staring into tougher times

Due to the US-Iran war, a global turmoil has ensued as ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a halt.

A global turmoil has ensued. (Image: The Courtesy of Nugget’s News)

New Delhi: The deadline for a ceasefire between the United States and Iran is fast approaching. However, tensions between the two sides continue to escalate. US President Donald Trump has warned that if an agreement is not reached before the ceasefire deadline expires, Iran will face a barrage of bombs. The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28. This brought oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz to a complete standstill. This is being regarded as the world’s most significant oil crisis, primarily because 20% of the global oil supply passes through this very route.

Supply of 600 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil Disrupted

Since the outbreak of the conflict with Iran, the supply of 600 million barrels of crude oil has been disrupted. This volume is valued at approximately $50 billion—equivalent to four months’ worth of consumption for the international shipping industry. The repercussions of this crisis are being felt across the globe. In Europe, jet fuel prices have skyrocketed by 100 per cent. European nations are now left with a reserve of only six weeks. Consequently, there is a looming possibility of numerous flight cancellations. Furthermore, to conserve fuel, recommendations are being issued for people to work from home.

The Situation in Asia and Africa

The situation in Asia is particularly dire. This is because approximately 45 per cent of Asia’s crude oil imports arrive via the Strait of Hormuz. Additionally, Asian nations source 30 per cent of their petrol, 9 per cent of their diesel, and 5 per cent of their jet fuel through this same route. In several countries, the oil crisis has already assumed alarming proportions. Similarly, for African nations, over 40 per cent of their jet fuel, 25 per cent of their diesel, and 5 per cent of their naphtha are transported through this vital waterway.

The Impact of the Iran War

Due to the US-Iran war, a global turmoil has ensued as ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a halt. Up until now, the supply of 600 million barrels of crude oil worth $50 billion has been disrupted. Asian nations face the most severe difficulties, while Europe grapples with a jet fuel crisis. Gasoline prices have surged in the U.S., and inflation nears the 4% mark.

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Impact on the United States

Gasoline prices in the U.S. have risen by 47 per cent, and inflation has approached the 4 per cent level. This has heightened fears of stagflation within the country. Analysts warn that if the conflict in Iran persists, it could drive domestic inflation up by an additional 1 to 2.5 per cent. Rising jet fuel costs have led to an increase in airfare prices. Consequently, consumers are curtailing their spending and cancelling their holiday plans.

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