Major relief for cancer patients: Modi govt to cap trade margin on anti-cancer drugs, check impact on prices

The government has capped trade margins at 30% of MRP for all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, expected to lower prices of around 110 medicines by up to 70%.

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Medicine- Image for representational purposes

Cancer medicine price update: In a major step aimed at making cancer treatment more affordable, the government has decided to cap trade margins at 30 per cent of the maximum retail price (MRP) for all non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. Official sources said on Thursday, October 8, 2026, that the decision will cover branded and generic drugs, as well as domestic and imported products, including patented and non-patented medicines. Expected to take effect later this month, the measure will impact around 110 anti-cancer drugs including 35 patented medicines, and could lead to a price reduction of up to 70 per cent. The decision, which is slated to come into force later this month, is designed to curb excessive distributor and retailer mark-ups in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Official sources confirmed on Thursday, October 8, 2026, that the regulation will apply across the board, encompassing branded and generic drugs, domestic and imported formulations, as well as both patented and non-patented treatments, a report by IANS news agency said.

Prices of 110 anti-cancer medicines to come down

According to official estimates, the move will impact around 110 anti-cancer medicines, including 35 patented drugs, and could lead to a reduction of up to 70 per cent in the MRP of affected products. Government sources said the intervention is designed to address wide variations in trade margins and ensure that patients have access to life-saving treatments at more affordable prices without disrupting the availability of medicines in the market.

Trade margin on all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs restricted

Under the new framework, the trade margin on all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs will be restricted to 30 per cent of the MRP, regardless of whether the medicines are branded or generic, manufactured locally or imported. The measure is expected to lower out-of-pocket expenditure for cancer patients, many of whom face high treatment costs over extended periods. Officials estimate that the reduction in medicine prices could translate into annual savings of around Rs 2,500 crore for patients.

The government believes the benefits will be passed on directly through lower retail prices of the affected medicines. The latest move builds on a similar intervention introduced in 2019, when trade margins on select anti-cancer drugs were capped to check excessive pricing. The new decision significantly expands the scope of the policy by bringing all non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines under the trade-margin cap.

(With inputs from agencies)