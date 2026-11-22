Major relief for workers: ESIC rolls out automatic DBT for sickness and maternity claims under new Employees’ State Insurance Regulations, 2026

ESIC notifies Employees' State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026, allowing eligible workers to get sickness, maternity and injury benefits directly in bank accounts via DBT without claim forms.

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Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Sunday notified new regulations allowing eligible workers to receive sickness, maternity, and work-related injury benefits directly into their bank accounts without needing to file separate claim forms. Replacing the existing Employees’ State Insurance (General) Regulations, 1950, the new rules give effect to provisions under the Code on Social Security, 2020. Under the Employees’ State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026, eligible claims will be processed via direct benefit transfer (DBT), reducing paperwork and easing access to cash benefits.

What do the new Employees’ State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026 say?

The new regulations provide for the automatic processing of sickness and maternity benefit claims without a separate application if three conditions are met: the medical certificate is generated through ESIC’s information system; the employer submits the required monthly return through its portal; and the worker has an Aadhaar-linked bank account, with the insurance number also linked to Aadhaar. Additionally, the rules make it easier for workers to obtain claims for employment-related injury, a report by IANS news agency said.

Relief for workers with temporary disabilities

Earlier, workers with temporary disabilities had to file separate claims, while those with permanent disabilities and families of deceased workers had to apply for the first payment of benefits, even after the employer had reported the accident to ESIC. Once an injury is recognised as work-related, the employer’s accident report will itself serve as the claim for temporary and permanent disablement benefits, as well as dependants’ benefits in case of death.

Workers will retain option of filing claims themselves

ESIC can initiate payments on the basis of the report without waiting for a separate application. Workers will retain the option of filing claims themselves, electronically or otherwise, even if they qualify for automatic processing. However, the facility will not become operational immediately upon notification.

ESIC will instead have to obtain the information from the employer. If a DBT payment fails due to a technical issue or a problem with the bank account, the corporation can use another payment mode, recording the reasons.

What social security benefits does ESIC scheme provide?

The ESIC scheme provides six social security benefits: medical care, sickness, maternity, disablement, dependants’ and unemployment benefits. Under the Code on Social Security, 2020, coverage is mandatory for establishments employing 10 or more workers. Employees earning up to Rs 21,000 a month, or Rs 25,000 in the case of persons with disabilities, are eligible.

(With inputs from agencies)