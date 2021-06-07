Lucknow: The Uttar Pardesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received 96 proposals for investment worth Rs 66,000 crore since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Land has been allocated to 18 investors who have submitted proposals worth Rs 16,000 crore, as per an IANS report. Also Read - Highlights IND vs BAN Updates AFC Asian/FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Captain Fantastic Slays Bangla Tigers, India Wins 2-0

According to an Uttar Pradesh (UP) government spokesman, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that all formalities are completed at the earliest and implementation of the projects is also ensured.

The chief minister has asked the departments concerned to remain in constant touch with investors and extend all possible help, including giving subsidies to them as per the policy pertaining to their sector of investment.

The CM also discussed the UP Oxygen Production Promotion Policy, 2021, to make the state self-sufficient in oxygen production for medical and industrial use.

“Many companies have expressed interest in setting up oxygen production plants in the state and the chief minister has asked officials to remain in touch with the top management of these companies to provide them with all possible help,” the spokesperson said.