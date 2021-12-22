New Delhi: As a major boost to the Make In India initiative, HP Inc has started manufacturing multiple PC products, including laptops, in India. The company, according to media reports, has started manufacturing different models of laptops, desktop towers and mini desktops at Flex’s facility in Sriperumbudur in Chennai.Also Read - iPhone Maker Foxconn’s Plant Near Chennai To Stay Shut This Week Following Protests: Report

The reports further state that the company is also manufacturing display monitors in India. Some of these products qualify under the public procurement order of the government and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal to meet the demands of the government departments and other customers, the company was quoted as saying in a media report.

According to Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market, "We will be expanding our portfolio in manufacturing across multiple products within India in order to make sure that we play a meaningful role in building the country as a global manufacturing hub."

The company is the leading supplier of PCs in the country with a million shipments for the third consecutive quarter this year. It leads both commercial and consumer segments with a 28.5 per cent share in the overall PC category, the reports further added.

Patel also said, “We have been working with the Central and state governments in the mission to empower the lives of millions of citizens and enhance the community’s quality of life. This announcement will further solidify our commitment to India.” This is the first time HP is manufacturing such a wide range of laptops in India, with products such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks.

The company has also added new products to be manufactured in the country including desktop mini-towers, mini desktops and small form factor desktops. The company has been partnering with Flex to manufacture desktops in India, since August 2020.