New Delhi: At a time when the Indian industrial sector is going through a tough phase because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a comprehensive meeting with ministers and ministry officials to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into the country.

During the meeting, PM Modi discussed innovative ways to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per updates from the PMO, PM Modi told the officials concerned that the action should be taken for a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, and also to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary Central and State clearances in a time-bound manner.

During the meeting, it was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in existing industrial lands/plots/estates in the country and provide necessary financing support.

The meeting also discussed various strategies to bring investments into India on fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sector.