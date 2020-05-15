New Delhi: In a breather for micro food enterprises, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that Rs 10,000 crore of the whopping Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package will be executed towards these firms. Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman said that the scheme is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Vocal for Local’ with global outreach. Also Read - Harsh Reality of Covid-19: This Cemetery in Bhopal Keeps 10 Graves Ready for Speedy Burials

Further, two lakh enterprises will be benefitted from this scheme. A cluster-based approach has been adopted for the implementaion of this scheme (example Mango in UP, Kesar (saffron) in J&K, Bamboo shoots in North-east, Chilli in Andhra Pradesh, Tapioca in Tamil Nadu, makhana in bihar, turmeric latte in karnataka etc).

As per the government, the decision will lead to improved health and safety standards, integration with retail markets, and improved incomes.

It is also likely to help in reaching untapped export markets in view of the improved health consciousness.

The minister has also announced that the Centre will set up a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure for farmers, to provide impetus for development for farm-gate and aggregation points, affordable and financially viable post harvest management infrastructure.

The announcements are part of the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package towards making India self-reliant (atmanirbhar). The total package will be 10 per cent of the country’s GDP.