Home

Business

Mamaearth Parent IPO Put On Hold Amid Weak Market Conditions: Report

Mamaearth Parent IPO Put On Hold Amid Weak Market Conditions: Report

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer Private Ltd, the parent firm of brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt, has put its initial public offering (IPO) on hold because of weak market conditions, rep

Mamaearth Parent IPO Put On Hold Amid Weak Market Conditions: Report

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer Private Ltd, the parent firm of brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt, has put its initial public offering (IPO) on hold because of weak market conditions, reported Reuters quoting two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Honasa Consumer Ltd filed its documents for an IPO in December, planning to raise about $200 million to $300 million, through the issuing of new equity and an offer for sale of some existing shares, which could have valued the company at up to $3 billion.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.