Man Infra Shares Surge 3.9 Percent As Company Records Rs 333 Crore of Sales in Aaradhya OnePark

Share Market News: The share of Man Infraconstruction Limited surged around 3.9 percent on Wednesday i.e. January 31 as the company announced that it has achieved record sales of Rs 333 crore upon the launch Aaradhya OnePark project. The counter, which has a 52-week high of Rs 243.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 66.25, had closed at Rs 230.70 in the previous session.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices began the day on a bearish note on Wednesday tracking weak Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows, but later recovered all the lost ground to trade in the green on buying in Reliance Industries.

Investors are eyeing the two important events lined up ahead — the interim budget and the US Fed interest rate decision — to derive further cues from. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 243.07 points to 70,896.83 in early deals. The Nifty also slipped 73.25 points to 21,448.85.

However, later both the benchmark equity indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading in the green. The Sensex quoted 146.33 points up at 71,286.23, and the Nifty traded higher by 58.25 points to 21,580.35.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro declined 5 per cent after its December quarter earnings.

Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the other laggards. Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended mostly down on Tuesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.45 per cent to USD 82.50 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,970.52 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell by 801.67 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 71,139.90 on Tuesday. The Nifty declined 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent to 21,522.10.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

