Man Infraconstructions’ Shares Jump Over 5 Percent As Promoter Raises Stake in Company

Business News: Shares of EPC firm Man Infraconstruction Ltd surged over 5 per cent on Monday as the company announced that one of its promoters has raised its shareholding in the company. The company, in an exchange filing Mansi P Shah – one of its promoters – raised shareholding by adding 2 lakh shares in her portfolio.

With this acquisition, Mansi P Shah owns 5,88,95,139 equity shares or 15.86 per cent stake in the company. The stock opened a gap-up, higher at Rs 193.25 against the previous close of Rs 186.10. Amid fresh buying, the counter touched an intraday high of Rs 197. The counter ended the session in green at Rs 193.40.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher in a volatile trade on Monday as cautious investors preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision this week and rising crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 104.99 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 72,748.42. During the day, it gyrated between a high of 72,985.89 and a low of 72,314.16. The NSE Nifty rose by 32.35 points or 0.15 per cent, to 22,055.70. From the Sensex basket, Tata Steel jumped over 5 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and Maruti were the other biggest gainers.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were among the laggards. Auto, metal, commodities and healthcare shares gained while IT and tech stocks faced losses.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled higher. European markets were quoting in the green. The US markets ended lower on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 848.56 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.87 per cent to USD 86.08 a barrel.

