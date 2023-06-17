Home

Business

Manage Your Money: 5 Financial Lessons You Must Pass Onto Your Kid

Manage Your Money: 5 Financial Lessons You Must Pass Onto Your Kid

You might think about acquiring a piggy bank for your kids to help them understand how to save money.

In a world where inflation has reached double digits, money has become the biggest loser, and it is important to understand that you must grow your money in order to save it from being reduced over the long run. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Along with emotional, educational, and moral lessons, financial lessons are also a thing that must be taught to your children at the early stage of their life. You must give a proper financial lesson to your children before he or she turns 18 years of age so that he/she can lead a happy life ahead. In a world where monetary uncertainty is everywhere, you must know the basic tricks to save themselves from financial fraud as well as the financial risks affecting their wealth. It would be a little odd, but we must say this: personal finance is unquestionably one of the most crucial conversations that parents must have with their children.

Here is a list of financial lessons you must give your child before he or she turns 18:

You may like to read

Money Loses Value With Time

In a world where inflation has reached record double digits, money has become the biggest loser, and it is important to understand that you must grow your money in order to save it from being reduced over the long run.

Learn To Save

You might think about acquiring a piggy bank for your kids to help them understand how to save money. Token payments from you or financial presents from family members can be asked to be saved so that they can later use the money to purchase a large, pricey item they really want.

The Right Monitoring Attitude

The most important financial attitude is appreciation. Since each generation has worked hard to build a fortune, one should be appreciative of what they have inherited or got from their parents.

No Greed For Quick Money

Finance is one of the highest-paying industries in the world, but the best and the greatest often collapse miserably owing to their own greed. Like Rome was not built in a day, you cannot become a billionaire in a single day, it takes time.

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said in her tweet, “Never let it affect your sense of self-worth or your confidence, because it has the power to do that. Never let it affect how you are and behave with others either, because people are more than their bank balance.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.