Cheap flats in Ghaziabad, Mandola Vihar Scheme offers apartments for just Rs…, check registration deadline and location.

Around 600 registrations have been made for the Mandola Vihar scheme. Interest in the area has increased after improved connectivity through the Delhi-Saharanpur Expressway.

New Delhi: Good news for homebuyers in Ghaziabad, the Ghaziabad Housing Development Authority has launched a new scheme to sell its vacant flats and properties. Under the scheme, flats are being allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. It is important to note that the scheme is for the Mandola Vihar project, which was launched 15 years ago. After the initial sale of flats, people gradually lost interest in the project.

Buying flats here would be beneficial for buyers because the prices are significantly lower compared to other areas. Housing department officials also stated that there are enough flats available, so anyone who registers under the scheme will definitely get a property.

Here are some of the key details:

The Mandola Vihar scheme is located in the Loni area.

There are around 4,000 flats available in the Loni area.

The project includes 1BHK, 2BHK, and 3BHK flats of different sizes.

Anyone interested can easily register by visiting the website of the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board.

The registration process has been ongoing since October last year and will continue until March 31.

Officials from the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board said that a large number of properties are available in the Mandola Vihar scheme.

By registering easily, buyers can get good properties priced between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 80 lakh.

The project includes small as well as larger flats measuring 60, 75, 112, and 162 square meters

The prices range roughly from Rs 29 lakh to Rs 82 lakh.

Around 600 registrations have been made for the Mandola Vihar scheme. Interest in the area has increased after improved connectivity through the Delhi-Saharanpur Expressway. In the coming years, the area is expected to see high demand because of its proximity to Delhi.

