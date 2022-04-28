Mankind Pharma IPO | New Delhi: One of the largest drug makers in the country, Mankind Pharma, is likely to go public by the end of 2022. The manufacturer of Manforce condoms and pregnancy test kit Prega News plans to raise $1 Billion or Rs 7,600 crore through the IPO. According to Economic Times, this will make the IPO one of the biggest ever by an Indian drugmaker.Also Read - Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO To Open For Application Tomorrow | Check GMP, Price, Other Details Here

Mankind Pharma IPO: 10 Points To Know