Mankind Pharma Listing: Manforce Condom Maker Debuts At 20% Premium

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma, the makers of Manforce condoms, has debuted in the secondary market at Rs 1,300 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 20.37 per cent from the issue price.

Mankind Pharma IPO was price at the range of Rs 1,026 to Rs 1,080 per equity share. Just within a few minutes of debut, Mankind Pharma shares went further up and hit intraday high of Rs 1,325 on BSE.

Meanwhile, on the NSE, Mankind Pharma share price opened at Rs 1,300 apiece and went on to hit intraday high of Rs 1,327 per share levels within few minutes of listing on Dalal Street bourses.

(This story is being updated.)

