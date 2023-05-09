Mankind Pharma To Hit The Bourses Today, GMP Signals Premium Listing | Key Points

Home

Delhi-based pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma will hit the secondary market today 9 May 2023. The grey market has indicated a healthy listing for the company.

New Delhi: Delhi-based pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma will hit the secondary market today 9 May 2023. The grey market has indicated a healthy listing for the company. The trends on the Dalal Street Street today and grey market indicate a premium listing of up to 20 per cent for the company.

Mankind Pharma IPO: Key Points

During May 25-27, the IPO was subscribed 15.32 times, with QIBs applying for 49.16 times the allotted quota of shares.

The portion set aside for high networth individuals (HNIs) was subscribed 3.8 times and the retail investor part was booked 92 per cent.

The IPO was entirely an offer for sale by promoters and investors. Hence the entire money has been received by selling shareholders, and the company did not get money from the share sale.

Mankind Pharma is valued at a price-to-earnings ratio of 30 times FY22 earnings and commands a market capitalisation of Rs 44,000 crore. Post-IPO, the promoter will hold 78 per cent of the company, with 12 per cent held by existing PE investors.

