New Delhi: The hiring projections in the manufacturing sector have increased with 57 per cent of the employers seeking to hire new employees in October-December quarter (Q3), says a report released by recruitment firm TeamLease Services. When combined with the services industry, the hiring targets have increased from 61% in July-September to 65% in Q3 and are projected to cross 70% in the next few quarters.

HIRING PROJECTIONS INCREASE IN METRO AND TIER 1 CITIES

The TeamLease Services report 'Employment Outlook Report', notes that Metro and Tier I cities (91%) have indicated a higher intent to hire versus tier-2 cities (69%), tier-3 (39%) and rural locations (21%).

INCREASED INTENT TO HIRE AFTER THE PANDEMIC

Manufacturing firms are looking to scale up after two years of covid-19 pandemic. They are staffing their frontlines with young workforce. Large manufacturing firms, with scale and technological heft, lead the hiring intent (65%) on the back of festive demand and have optimized their production capacities; followed by small-scale industries at 41% and medium-sized businesses at 39%.

JUNIOR AND ENTRY LEVEL POSITIONS IN DEMAND

The report said that junior level talent (57%) commands the best demand, and is closely followed by entry-level talent (51%), mid-level (29%) and senior-level (21%).

From a job function perspective, manufacturing companies are focusing more on operations and the profiles which are projected to have a higher hiring inclination are sales (95%), marketing (79%), information and technology (77%), engineering and blue-collar (67%)