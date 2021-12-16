New Delhi: MapmyIndia IPO allotment date is here and investors are seeking to know whether they have been allotted shares of C.E. Info systems limited. The subscription period for the initial public offering was opened on December 9 and closed on December 13. Shares will be listed at BSE Sensex and NSE.Also Read - Kapil Dev: Not Good to Point Fingers on Anybody Before Big Tour Like South Africa, Virat Kohli's Timing Not Right

MapmyIndia IPO allotment Status Check

MapmyIndia IPO share allotment status can be checked at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

You can check the status of your application by entering details such as issue type, issue name, Application number, Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.

MapmyIndia IPO

The IPO has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,033 per equity share.

The IPO has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 14 shares.

The IPO issue size is Rs 1,039.61 crore and the offer for sale was Rs 1,039.61 crore.

MapmyIndia IPO Subscription Status

MapmyIndia IPO was subscribed 196.36 times in QIB segment, 424.69 times in NII, 15.20 times in Retail category, and 154.71 times overall.