New Delhi: MapmyIndia IPO: The shares of MapmyIndia or CE Info. Systems are all set to hit the bourses today, on December 21. The public issue worth Rs 1,039.61 opened for public subscription on December 9 and closed on December 13. It was subscribed a total of 154.71 times.

The face value of each equity share is Rs 2 and the price range for listing has been fixed at Rs 1,000- 1,033. A lot comprises 14 shares. The share allocation was announced on December 16.

Investors can check the listing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) website.

MapmyIndia IPO Listing: Direct Link To Check Share Price, Other Details

The listing price, share price and other details can be checked on the following link:

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/ce-info-systems-ltd/mapmyindia/543425/

Other details of the share like market cap, turnover of the company can also be checked on the same link.