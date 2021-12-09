New Delhi: MapmyIndia IPO is opening for subscription today. The subscription period will close on December 13. Shares of MapmyIndia will be listed at BSE and NSE in the stock market, according to details on chittorgarh website.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Inconsolable Anupama Finally Confesses Her Love For Anuj, In Front Of Vanraj

MapmyIndia IPO Date

The IPO has opened on December 9 and closed on December 13, Monday.

MapmyIndia IPO Price, Review

The IPO has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 1000 to Rs 1033 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 14 shares.

The issue size is aggregating up to Rs 1,039.61 crore. The offer for sale amounts to Rs 1,039.61 crore.

Ahead of the opening of its IPO subscription, CE Info Systems also known as MapmyIndia has raised Rs 311.88 crore. The amount has been raised from 34 anchor investors, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Axis Capital Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), JM Financial Consultants Private Limited, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are lead managers for MapmyIndia IPO.