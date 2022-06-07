NEW DELHI: India desires to double its marine exports from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore in next 5 years, says Union Minister of commerce and industry, food and public distribution and textiles, Piyush Goyal. He was speaking at an event in Kochi.Also Read - India-EU Free Trade Agreement Negotiations Soon: Report

“This target will be achieved through sustainable fishing, ensuring quality and variety, promotion of coastal shipping and aquaculture, and by supporting the entire fisheries ecosystem,” said Goyal, addressing the media persons at the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Kochi. Also Read - Explained: Why Do Textile And Garment Industries Want Govt To Ban Cotton Export

At the event, K.N. Raghavan, Chairman of MPEDA, presented a road map to achieve the export turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore. Goyal further said that the Free Trade Agreements have been finalised with the UAE and Australia, while negotiations are in progress for such an agreement with the UK and Canada. Also Read - India-Canada To Re-Launch CEPA Soon: Reports

The minister said negotiations to reach an FTA with the EU will begin in Brussels on the 17th of this month.

The Minister had an interaction with Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) at MPEDA office and had an extensive discussion on various issues, challenges and solutions facing the sector and also met with fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka.

He assured interventions to minimise the hurdles on the import of raw materials for value addition so that India can be transformed to a seafood processing hub in the near future.

(With IANS inputs)