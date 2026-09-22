Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth jumps USD 25 billion in one day; Meta shares jump nearly 12% ahead of AI event

Zuckerberg’s wealth had initially increased by about USD 12.9 billion during early trading. However, Meta shares continued to gain through the session, pushing his estimated one-day wealth increase to around USD 25 billion by midday.

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Mark Zuckerberg's wealth jumps USD 25 billion in one day; Meta shares jump nearly 12% ahead of AI event (Image: X.com)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw his wealth rise sharply on Monday after shares of Meta Platforms jumped nearly 12 per cent amid growing investor interest in the company’s artificial intelligence plans. According to Forbes estimates, Zuckerberg’s net worth reached around USD 253.6 billion, with his fortune increasing by roughly USD 25 billion in a single day as Meta’s stock continued to climb.

The surge put Zuckerberg among the biggest wealth gainers of the day. Zuckerberg’s wealth had initially increased by about USD 12.9 billion during early trading.

However, Meta shares continued to gain through the session, pushing his estimated one-day wealth increase to around USD 25 billion by midday.

The rally also moved Zuckerberg up the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list. He was ranked sixth on the list on Monday afternoon, around USD 14.5 billion behind Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

His gain was also larger than that of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose fortune increased by an estimated $12 billion during the same trading session.

Wells Fargo Raises Meta Price Target

Investor confidence in Meta also received a boost after Wells Fargo raised its price target for the company’s stock.

The brokerage increased its target from $640 to $796 while retaining its “overweight” rating on Meta.

Wells Fargo pointed to the early adoption of Meta’s new AI agent, Muse, as one of the developments investors will be watching closely.

Meta’s new AI agent Muse

Meta has been putting artificial intelligence at the centre of its future growth plans. The company recently introduced Muse, an AI assistant designed to carry out tasks rather than simply provide answers to user questions.

According to Meta, the system is intended to handle tasks such as sending emails, arranging travel bookings and managing activities across connected applications.

Zuckerberg has described this broader direction as Meta’s effort to develop what he calls “personal superintelligence” for users across its products.

AI set to take centre stage at Meta connect

Meta’s artificial intelligence strategy is expected to receive significant attention at the company’s annual Meta Connect 2026, scheduled for September 23 and 24.

The event is expected to feature updates on Meta’s AI agents, software and smart wearable technology.

Investors will be watching the announcements closely as Meta continues to expand its AI ambitions and compete in the rapidly developing artificial intelligence market.

The rise in Meta’s share price ahead of the event has already translated into a major increase in Zuckerberg’s paper wealth, as his fortune remains closely tied to his stake in the company.

(With IANS inputs)