Home

Business

Market Closing Trades; Nifty At 22,200, Sensex Rises 305 Points; IT Stocks Gain

Market Closing Trades; Nifty At 22,200, Sensex Rises 305 Points; IT Stocks Gain

Top gainers on the Nifty are Tata Motors, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp and Sun Pharma, while losers were Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Divis Labs and UPL.

Stock Market Closure

Stock Market Closing Bell: The Sensex was up by 305.09 points or 0.42 percent at 73,095.22, and the Nifty was up by 76.30 points or 0.34 percent at 22,198.30. NiftyBank closed at 46,588, up 11 points

Trending Now

Sector Wise Stocks Gain & Lose

Top gainers on the Nifty are Tata Motors, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp and Sun Pharma, while losers were Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Divis Labs and UPL.

You may like to read

Auto stocks lead gains; Tata Motors, TCS rise over 2.5%

Auto, Capital Goods, Information Technology, Pharma, Realty sectors were up by 0.5-1 percent each, whereas Oil & Gas index was down 1 percent each.

Around 1340 shares advanced today & 1968 shares declined.BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended marginally lower.

Stocks In Trending Today:

Tata Motors and TCS rose more than 2.50 per cent each, followed by PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Airtel, Tata Steel, Titan, L&T, M&M, Nestle India and ICICI Bank.

Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, NTPC, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were the laggards.

On Monday, the BSE benchmark fell by 352.67 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 72,790.13. The Nifty declined 90.65 points or 0.41 per cent to 22,122.05.

(Inputs From ET Now, Money Control, Zee Business)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.