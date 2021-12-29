New Delhi: Tuesday saw a positive day for the D-street. Pharma ingredients manufacturer, Supriya Lifescience, saw a strong listing at a 55 per cent premium. Sensex and Nifty closed in green. All the indices of Nifty closed above the previous close. Sensex closed 477 points above, very close to 57,900 and Nifty closed above 17,220. Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and M&M were the top gainers in the pack.Also Read - SBI Employs Highest Number Of People In India, HDFC Has Highest Number Of Officers: RBI

Sun Pharma received the approval of DGCI to sell its Covid drug, Molnupiravir, on Tuesday. But the big highlight of the day was the imposition of 'yellow Alert' in Delhi and the imposition of lockdown-like restrictions in the city. Cinemas, Gyms and Spas have been shut and this led the shares of PVR and Inox Leisure to tumble. PVR shares fell close to 4 per cent to close at Rs 1,283.2 and Inox leisure closed at almost the same price as the previous close after filling around 2 per cent.

RBL Bank shares rose close to 3.5 per cent after tumbling more than 20 per cent on Monday after sudden management rejig by the RBI. It remains to be seen if shares of the bank will keep recovering or fall again.