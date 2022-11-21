live

Business News LIVE Updates: Sensex Ends 500 Points Down, Nifty Closes Below 62K

Mumbai: BSE Sensex ended 518.64 points or 0.84 per cent down at 61,144.84 and NSE Nifty ended 153.70 points or 0.84 per cent down at 18,153.95

Updated: November 21, 2022 3:47 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

  • 3:33 PM IST

    Ahead of Budget 2023-2024, India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired the first pre-Budget meeting with experts from various industries and those people working with matters related to climate change today in Delhi.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Mumbai: Gloomy Monday morning for Indian stock markets. Even as market experts predict that Nifty may zoom past 19,000 mark very soon, today both Sensex and Nifty have shown are showing a dismaying performance in the opening trade.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    New Delhi: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its forecast for India’s economic growth next year, citing a hit to consumer demand from higher borrowing costs and fading benefits from pandemic reopening, reported Bloomberg.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Mumbai: Specialty chemical company Archean Chemical has made its debut in the stock market at a price of ₹450 per share on the NSE which is 11 per cent higher than its IPO price of ₹407 per share

Published Date: November 21, 2022 10:54 AM IST

Updated Date: November 21, 2022 3:47 PM IST