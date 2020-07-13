Market News Today, July 13: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in the early trade hours, reclaiming the 37,000 level in the opening session on Monday morning, tracking gains in index-heavyweight Reliance Industries and strong signals from global markets. Also Read - Market News Today: Rupee Falls 5 Paise at 74.98 Against US Dollar; Sensex, Nifty Fall Flat

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty surged 123.35 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 10,891.40, while the 30-share BSE Sensex inched higher 413.03 points, or 1.13 per cent, higher at 37,007.36. Also Read - Sensex Rallies Over 300 pts in Early Trade, Nifty Tops 10,7001

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 2 per cent to hit its record high of Rs 1,938.80 per share after the company said it has secured Rs 730 crore from wireless technology leader Qualcomm by selling a small stake in Jio Platforms. Also Read - Market Today: Sensex Opens 266 Pts Higher at 36,110; Nifty Tops 10,600-mark in Early Trade Hours

Adding to a slew of investments since April that has crossed Rs 1.18 lakh crore, Qualcomm Ventures’ investment will translate into 0.15 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Maruti also followed the upward charts, while Bharti Airtel and HDFC were the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 143.36 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 36,594.33. The NSE Nifty shed 45.40 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 10,768.05.

According to traders, besides stock-specific actions, positive cues from global markets too buoyed investor sentiment here. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains amid hopes of a better earning season.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.74 per cent to USD 42.92 per barrel.

With PTI inputs