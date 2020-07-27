Market News Today, July 27: Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty started the session with marginal gains on Monday, tracking positive Asian shares. Also Read - Stock Market Today: Sensex Plunges 300 Pts, Nifty Below 11,200 in Early Trade Amid Global Equity Selloff

In opening deals, BSE Sensex was trading 54.76 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 38,183.66; while Nifty was up 9.40 points or 0.84 per cent at 11,203.55.

Asian shares were trading mostly higher in afternoon trade on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.41 per cent lower at USD 43.24 per barrel.

On Friday, the Sensex had settled 11.57 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 38,128.90; and the Nifty had ended 21.30 points, or 0.19 per cent, down at 11,194.15.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 1,108.76 points or 2.99 per cent, while the Nifty jumped 292.45 points or 2.68 per cent.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 409.88 crore on a net basis on Friday.

Growing tensions between the US and China largely led to subdued sentiment in financial markets globally in recent weeks.

Global stocks had lost steam last week tracking growing geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.6 crore and the deaths are over 6.5 lakh.

In India, the death toll due to the disease has surpassed 32,000-mark and the number of infections topped 14 lakh.