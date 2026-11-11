Market opens in green on Bhai Dhooj: Stock market surges, Sensex jumps 1,050 points, Nifty crosses 25,300

This stormy rise in the market has brought great relief to the investors.

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In the second trading week of November, the stock market made investors rich by making a huge leap. Today, i.e. Wednesday, November 11, in the early trading itself, the Bombay Stock Exchange’s main index Sensex reached the level of 82,159.04 with a strong rise of 1,052.39 points (1.30%), while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 also jumped by 286.20 points (1.14%) and crossed 25,330.85. This stormy rise in the market has brought great relief to the investors.

Shopping on the surge

During early trading, several sectoral indices, including Nifty Auto, PSU Bank, FMCG, IT, Metal, and Realty, were trading in the green. Broader markets, such as the Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100, also supported this all-round market rally, with both indices gaining more than 1%.

Confidence of foreign investors

The major reason behind this surge in the stock markets is the massive support from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and the excellent quarterly results (Q2 results) of companies. According to data, FPIs have invested a massive amount of more than ₹53,100 crore in Indian markets in the first days of November alone, thanks to which benchmark indices have seen a spectacular jump of more than 8% so far this month.

There are signs of a positive start for the Indian market. Crude oil prices have fallen to $91. Furthermore, foreign investors have returned strongly, having made purchases worth over ₹50,000 crore so far in November. These two factors are supporting the market’s strength.

Currently, all the top 30 Sensex stocks are trading in the green. Indigo, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Asian Paints are the strongest, gaining up to 4.25 percent.

On Monday, the Nifty gained 58 points to close at 25,044. The Indian market was closed on Tuesday. Globally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIAO) has gained 950 points and the Nasdaq 500 points in the past two days. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei and Korea’s KOSPI have gained about a quarter of a percent.

In the first nine days of November, foreign investors invested ₹53,739 crore in the Indian market. Significantly, after two consecutive months of selling, FPIs have now returned as net buyers. In October, foreign investors withdrew ₹34,843 crore from the Indian stock market and ₹35,861 crore in September.

Nifty may reach 28000

The coming year 2027 could be a good one for the Indian stock market. According to brokerage firm Citi Research, Nifty 50 could touch 28,000 by December 2027. This represents an upside of approximately 12% from the market’s current level of around 25,000. A strong earnings outlook, lower crude oil prices, and a potential slowdown in capital expenditure on AI could provide support to the Indian stock market.