New Delhi: Recouping early losses, equity benchmark BSE Sensex hit an lifetime high of 41,698.43 in the afternoon session on Thursday, stated a report.

Notably, Sensex opened at 41,571.82 as against its previous close of 41,558.57. At 11:45 AM on Thursday, Sensex traded at 41, 601, a 0.12 per cent increase or higher by 41 points, while Nifty traded at 12,233, a 0.10 per cent increase or up by 11 points. At 10.04 AM on December 19, the Sensex traded at 41,497.63, lower by more than 60 points. Meanwhile, Nifty was trading at 12,203.75 by 17.90 points.