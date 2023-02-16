Home

‘Market Rumour’, Adani Enterprises Dismisses Reports Of Hiring Grant Thornton For Independent Audit

New Delhi: Days after media reports claimed that Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has hired Grant Thornton for an independent audit of some of its companies, Adani Enterprises has issued a clarification to the exchanges refuting the same.

“We would like to clarify that the said news item appears to be a market rumour and hence it would be inappropriate on our part to comment on it,” the company said in a statement.

After the media reports were out, the exchanges had sought clarification from the company that has been facing a downfall ever since US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on 24 January 2023 published a report accusing the Adani Group of parking funds illegally in offshore shell companies and market manipulation.

On 14 February 2023, news agency, PTI reported quoting sources saying the audit is being conducted the audit is primarily to show to regulators like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that the group has nothing to hide and it is in compliance with relevant laws. As per the sources quoted by Reuters, Grant Thornton was hired to conduct independent audits of some Adani Group companies, adding that the audit firm will also look at whether related-party transactions at the Adani Group complied with corporate governance standards. However, as per the latest response given by Adani Enterprises, both these claims are to be treated as false.

Adani Group companies lost over $120 billion in market value since the publication of the Hindenburg Research report on 24 January 2023. The Adani group has vehemently denied the allegations and threatened legal action against Hindenburg.

In an interview to ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah told that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused of favouring Gautam Adani, has “nothing to hide or be afraid of” on the controversy over Adani group.

“The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment,” said Amit Shah, adding that, “But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.