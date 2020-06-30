Market News Today, June 30: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC amid positive cues from global markets. Also Read - Stock Market News Today: Indian Rupee Rises 7 Paise Higher at 75.58 Against US Dollar, Sensex Falls 400 Points

The 30-share index was trading 211.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 35,173.07, while the NSE Nifty rose 57.35 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 10,369.75. Also Read - Sensex Closing Bell: Markets End 376 Pts Higher Despite Indo-China Standoff; HDFC Twins, ICICI Bank Win Big

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 4 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries. Also Read - Sensex Surges Over 700 Pts in Early Trade Hours, Nifty Tops 10k Mark

On the other hand, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 209.75 points, or 0.60 per cent, lower at 34,961.52, while the NSE Nifty settled 70.60 points, or 0.68 per cent, down at 10,312.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Monday, offloading equities worth Rs 1,937.06 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, domestic indices tracked gains in global benchmarks that were buoyed by positive macroeconomic numbers.

China’s purchasing managers index (PMI) of factory activity improved on May and beat forecasts, while the non-manufacturing reading was also better than hoped.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Japan and Seoul were trading with significant gains.

Further, on Wall Street, benchmarks rallied in overnight session after a much healthier-than-expected report on the housing market.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.53 per cent to USD 41.63 per barrel.