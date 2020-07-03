Market News Today, July 3: In the early hours of trade on Friday morning, Sensex jumped 266.51 points higher to 36,110.21, while the broader Nifty rose 75.80 pts to 10,627.50. Vodafone Idea and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited were among the top gainers. Also Read - Share Market Holidays in July 2020: Here's The Complete List of Days Stock Market Will Remain Closed

Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, and Powergrid – all up 1 per cent – were also traded among the highest bidders.

Interestingly, policy jobs data in the United States and a sudden rise in the Asian markets boosted domestic stocks in the opening bell today. However, the rising COVID-19 scenario may keep market actions capped at large.