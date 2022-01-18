New Delhi: AGS Transact IPO Applications will open tomorrow, January 19, 2022, for retail investors. The largest deployer of POS terminals at petroleum outlets in India booked a profit of Rs 54.8 crore in the year ending March 2021. The applications will close on January 21, 2022, according to data on bseindia.com. The company aims to utilise the funds towards carrying out an offer for sale by selling shareholders.Also Read - Alkosign IPO Application Opens Today. Know How To Apply, Share Price, Other Details Here

AGS Transact IPO: Check Share Price, Face Value, Other Details Here

AGS Transact IPO Face Value : The face value is Rs 10 per equity share

: The face value is Rs 10 per equity share AGS Transact IPO Share Price : The share price has been fixed at the range of Rs 166 – 175 per equity share.

: The share price has been fixed at the range of Rs 166 – 175 per equity share. AGS Transact IPO Market Lot : A market lot will consist of 85 shares. The value of one lot is Rs 14,875.

: A market lot will consist of 85 shares. The value of one lot is Rs 14,875. A retail investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, totalling up to Rs 1,93,375.

AGS Transact IPO Issue Size : The company will issue a total of 4,09,63,851 shares on the listing.

: The company will issue a total of 4,09,63,851 shares on the listing. AGS Transact IPO Allotment Date : The allotment will be declared on January 27, 2022. The refunds will be initiated on January 28, 2022.

: The allotment will be declared on January 27, 2022. The refunds will be initiated on January 28, 2022. AGS Transact IPO Listing Date: The shares will list on the share market on February 1, 2022.

AGS Transact IPO: How To Apply

The investors can go to the following link and download the application form. Also, they can check other details about the issue here.

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/publicIssues/DisplayIPO.aspx?id=2547&type=IPO&idtype=1&status=F&IPONo=5650&startdt=19/01/2022 Also Read - Pepperfry IPO Expected To Hit The Bourses Soon, May File Prospectus Before June 2022