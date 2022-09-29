New Delhi: Indian stock markets ended in red for the 7th straight day. Investors continue to be in a selling spree amid global tensions and an impending rate hike by the Reserve Bank Of India. Sensex ended 188.32 points or 0.33 per cent down at 56,409.96 and NSE Nifty ended 40.50 points or 0.24 per cent down at 16,818.10Also Read - Sensex, Nifty Rebound In Early Trade Amid Recovery In Global Equities

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

ITC: 2.49 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.26 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.68 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.40 per cent

M&M: 1.16 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Asian Paints: -4.99 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -2.47 per cent

Titan Company: -1.53 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -1.49 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -1.43 per cent

Wipro: -1.37 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

ONGC: 3.35 per cent

Hindalco: 2.90 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 2.88 per cent

HDFC Life: 2.63 per cent

ITC: 2.49 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.13 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS