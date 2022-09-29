New Delhi: Indian stock markets ended in red for the 7th straight day. Investors continue to be in a selling spree amid global tensions and an impending rate hike by the Reserve Bank Of India. Sensex ended 188.32 points or 0.33 per cent down at 56,409.96 and NSE Nifty ended 40.50 points or 0.24 per cent down at 16,818.10Also Read - Sensex, Nifty Rebound In Early Trade Amid Recovery In Global Equities
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- ITC: 2.49 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.26 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.68 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.40 per cent
- M&M: 1.16 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Asian Paints: -4.99 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.47 per cent
- Titan Company: -1.53 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -1.49 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -1.43 per cent
- Wipro: -1.37 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- ONGC: 3.35 per cent
- Hindalco: 2.90 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 2.88 per cent
- HDFC Life: 2.63 per cent
- ITC: 2.49 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.13 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Asian Paints: -5.20 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.19 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: -2.12 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: -1.95 per cent
- Titan Company: -1.76 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -1.52 per cent