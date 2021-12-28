New Delhi: The shares of pharma ingredients manufacturer, Supriya Lifescience, is all set to hit the bourses today, on December 28, 2021. On Tuesday, Sensex opened 300 points higher and Nifty above 17,180. As Omicron has spread fear and gloom around the globe, global share markets reflected mixed sentiments on Monday. Governments are taking steps to contain the spread of this variant. Many countries have banned public gatherings on New Year and New Year’s Eve. The Indian government will open vaccination for children between 15-18 years of age from January 3, 2022. Covaxin will be the vaccination given to them, according to the government.Also Read - Supriya Lifescience IPO All Set To List Today. Direct Link To Check Live Share Price Here

On Monday, in a volatile trade, Sensex rebounded 900 points from day’s low to end in green. The rebound was powered by IT, Power and Pharma stocks. HP Adhesives listed at a premium of 15 per cent. Amidst the sudden management rejig, shares of RBL Bank fell by over 22 per cent. Nifty ended above 17,000 points. Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s were the top shares in the 50-share index. Also Read - Share Market Closing: Sensex Rebounds 960 Points, Settles 295.9 Points Higher. Nifty Above 17,000