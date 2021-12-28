New Delhi: The shares of CMS Info Systems IPO allotment date is December 28, 2021. The bidding for the largest ATM cash management company started on December 21 and closed on December 23. The company aims to raise Rs 1,100 crore through its public issue.Also Read - Live Market News: Supriya Lifesciences Lists At 55 Per Cent Premium, Sensex Up 375 Points At 57,805, Nifty Above 17,200

CMS Info Systems IPO: Allotment Status, Price Range And Other Details

The company aims to raise Rs 1,100 crore through offer-for-sale by the only promoter Sion Investment Holdings Ltd.

CMS Info Systems IPO Price Range : The price range has been fixed at Rs 205-216 per equity share.

: The price range has been fixed at Rs 205-216 per equity share. CMS Info Systems IPO Face Value : The face value of each equity share is Rs 10.

: The face value of each equity share is Rs 10. CMS Info Systems IPO Lot Size : The investors can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares. The minimum amount that can be invested, thus, is Rs 14,904.

: The investors can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares. The minimum amount that can be invested, thus, is Rs 14,904. The maximum amount that can be invested in the IPO is Rs 1,93,752, the value of 13 lots.

CMS Info Systems IPO Allocation Date : The shares are scheduled to be allocated on December 28.

: The shares are scheduled to be allocated on December 28. CMS Info Systems IPO Listing Date : The shares of the company will, tentatively, be listed on the stock exchanges on December 31.

: The shares of the company will, tentatively, be listed on the stock exchanges on December 31. The company had tried to get listed in 2017, but could not do so. This is its second attempt at the stock market.

The share allotment can be checked on BSE’s website and official registrar, Link Intime’s website.

CMS Info Systems IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status

BSE website Also Read - Supriya Lifescience IPO All Set To List Today. Direct Link To Check Live Share Price Here

On the BSE’s website, the investor needs to follow the following steps: Also Read - Share Market Closing: Sensex Rebounds 960 Points, Settles 295.9 Points Higher. Nifty Above 17,000

Login at BSE’s direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select ‘CMS Info Systems IPO’

Enter your CMS Info Systems IPO ‘Application number’

Enter your PAN details

Click at ‘I’m not a robot’

Click at ‘Submit’ button.

Your CMS Info Systems IPO allotment status will become available on the screen.

Link Intime’s website

On Link Intime’s website, users need to follow the following steps:

Login at direct Link Intime’s link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Select ‘CMS Info Systems IPO’

Enter PAN card details; and

Click at ‘Search’ option.

Your CMS Info Systems IPO application status will become available on the screen